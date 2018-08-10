NGO continues to operate despite child abuse case in Telangana

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Incidents of child sexual abuse in UP and Bihar recently grabbed the nation’s attention. Closer home, a similar incident of alleged rape of a girl inmate at a children’s home run by an NGO at Peddapalle recently came to light.

Shockingly, the NGO’s children’s home in Hyderabad was shut down just one year back after allegations of sexual assault surfaced from there, and yet authorities are unaware of it.

A 13-year-old girl inmate of a children’s home run by NGO Aadarana Home for orphaned and needy children, was allegedly raped and the incident came to light on July 19. Shockingly, one year ago in July 2017 another children’s home run by the same NGO at Saroornagar in Hyderabad was shut down by Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) after allegations against owner of NGO, Jadi Madhava Rao, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl surfaced after which Rao was arrested.

However, WDCW department not just allowed the NGO to operate its children’s home in Peddapalle but failed in taking any pre-emptive action to prevent alleged rape of the 13-year-old girl, which came to light only after the girl complained about it to her family members who later approached the police.

After the incident came to light, it was found that even though Aadarana children’s home did not have permission to house girl children but had illegally housed five girls apart from the teenager who was allegedly raped.

The children’s home was in total housing 17 boys and 6 girls. Moreover, the NGO was functioning with an expired temporary registration under Juvenile Justice Act.

When contacted, Chairperson of Karimnagar Child Welfare Committee Dr Gasikanti Komaraiah said, the Aadarana children’s home in Peddapalle was running since three years and that he was unaware of incident leading to shut down of the NGO’s children’s home in Hyderabad, indicating poor coordination and communication between WDCW staff itself.