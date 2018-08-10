Home States Telangana

NGO continues to operate despite child abuse case in Telangana

A minor was allegedly raped at the NGO’s children’s home in Karimnagar

Published: 10th August 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Incidents of child sexual abuse in UP and Bihar recently grabbed the nation’s attention. Closer home, a similar incident of alleged rape of a girl inmate at a children’s home run by an NGO at Peddapalle recently came to light.

Shockingly, the NGO’s children’s home in Hyderabad was shut down just one year back after allegations of sexual assault surfaced from there, and yet authorities are unaware of it.

A 13-year-old girl inmate of a children’s home run by NGO Aadarana Home for orphaned and needy children, was allegedly raped and the incident came to light on July 19. Shockingly, one year ago in July 2017 another children’s home run by the same NGO at Saroornagar in Hyderabad was shut down by Women Development and Child Welfare (WDCW) after allegations against owner of NGO, Jadi Madhava Rao, of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl surfaced after which Rao was arrested.

However, WDCW department not just allowed the NGO to operate its children’s home in Peddapalle but failed in taking any pre-emptive action to prevent alleged rape of the 13-year-old girl, which came to light only after the girl complained about it to her family members who later approached the police.

After the incident came to light, it was found that even though Aadarana children’s home did not have permission to house girl children but had illegally housed five girls apart from the teenager who was allegedly raped.

The children’s home was in total housing 17 boys and 6 girls. Moreover, the NGO was functioning with an expired temporary registration under Juvenile Justice Act.

When contacted, Chairperson of Karimnagar Child Welfare Committee Dr Gasikanti Komaraiah said, the Aadarana children’s home in Peddapalle was running since three years and that he was unaware of incident leading to shut down of the NGO’s children’s home in Hyderabad, indicating poor coordination and communication between WDCW staff itself.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
child abuse case in Telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi