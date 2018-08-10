Noted Vedic scholar, astrologer and spiritual guide Palakurthy Nrusimha Rama Siddhanti is no more

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Noted Vedic scholar, astrologer and spiritual guide Palakurthy Nrusimha Rama Siddhanti, popularly known as Kodakandla Siddhanti, passed away at his native village Kodagandla in Jangaon on Thursday. He was 93.

He renovated several dilapidated temples in the Telugu states and consecrated new idols. He participated in several Veda summits.

After the formation of Telangana state, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao felicitated him and honoured him with the title of ‘Dharmika Varenya’. In the erstwhile combined AP, the then chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu felicitated him with ‘Visishta Vyakti’ title.

Siddhanti, who was born at Kodakandla on July 20 in 1925, was proficient in Hindi, Telugu and Sanskrit languages. He was instrumental in establishing or renovating hundreds of temples. He wrote several books including Sri Vidya Saphalya, Sri Vidya Laghu Chakra Puja, Nityahnikam and Rudra Swahakaram. He conducted Nava Chandi homams in Varanasi, Vellore and some other places.

He commanded high respect and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and irrigation minister T Harish Rao had personally carried the palanquin in which Siddhanti was seated some time back. Siddhanti was in forefront and supervised the arrangements for the Ayutha Chandi yagam which was conducted by the chief minister at his farm house sometime ago.