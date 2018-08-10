‘Online rummy’ ruining youth, Telangana government tells HC
HYDERABAD: Defending its decision not to allow ‘Online Rummy’ in the State, TS government on Thursday told HC that it had taken the decision in the interest of youth. People, particularly youth, have been spoiling their lives by becoming addicts to online rummy.
The companies conducting these games were adversely affecting the lives of youngsters, it added. Senior counsel from SC Harin Raval, appearing for TS government, made these submissions before a division bench which was dealing with a batch of petitions filed by companies from Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad challenging the ordinance issued by government bringing ‘Online Rummy’ under Gaming Act by amending provisions of Telangana Gaming Act, 1974.