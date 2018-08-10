Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari assures to remove hiccups in fee reimbursement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking cognisance of delay in fee reimbursement, deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari on Thursday said that from the ongoing academic year professional and non-professional courses will be separated to facilitate regular and uninterrupted reimbursement of the fee by the government.

The minister held a meeting with school and colleges managements association to discuss the issues pertaining to the education.

In the high level meeting where IT minister KT Rama Rao, bureaucrats and higher officials of the school, intermediate and higher education were present, college managements raised concerns over the government’s lackadaisical attitude towards fee reimbursement and sought the reimbursement to be done twice a year .

The private school managements raised their concerns over norms of obtaining GHMC, fire and traffic NOCs. They urged the minister to make the traffic NOC mandatory for only such schools that are on highways or main roads.

16 IIIT-H students bag jobs from int’l firms

As many as 16 students of the graduating 2018 batch at IIIT-H, will be heading to Europe to take up their first job at Facebook, Google, Goldman Sachs, Bloomberg and Booking.com.