Telangana officials to meet Parl panel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will meet state government officials in Delhi on Friday to discuss the pending issues of AP Reorganisation Act,2014.

The committee had met AP officials last week. State’s reorganisation department officials, including principal secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, left for Delhi on Thursday.

The standing committee will hear the views of Telangana officials on various aspects of the status of implementation of the provisions of the Act.