Telangana officials urged to think out-of the-box

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called upon officials to do some out-of-box thinking for development of villages and to make them “clean villages by all means”.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called upon officials to do some out-of-box thinking for development of villages and to make them “clean villages by all means”.

At a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan here on Thursday, he asked the officials to prepare an action plan in the coming three months for comprehensive development of villages.

In the first month, the focus should be on cleanliness. “The ‘clean campaign’ should begin on August 15 and be completed by September 15,” he said and also desired that the salaries of the staff concerned in villages be enhanced.

Rao asked the officials to utilise MGNREGA funds for removal of unnecessary plants, removal of debris, gravelling of all water logging pits, motivating villagers to do shram dan, developing independent nurseries, village cleaning and  Harita Haaram.

