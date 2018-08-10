Home States Telangana

‘TRS trying to obstruct Rahul’s visit’, says TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that TRS leaders were trying to obstruct Rahul Gandhi tour on August 13 and 14 in an uncouth manner.

Published: 10th August 2018 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that TRS leaders were trying to obstruct Rahul Gandhi tour on August 13 and 14 in an uncouth manner. “The TRS leaders are instigating students against Rahul Gandhi’s tour of Osmania University,” the PCC chief alleged.

In a chat on Thursday, he said that the OU students invited Rahul Gandhi to their campus, but the VC did not announce any decision on this so far. He also  called up Chief Secretary SK Joshi and wanted to know why Haritha Plaza was not allotted for Rahul’s stay as he was an MP.

Meanwhile, Congress leader A Revanth Reddy alleged the TRS supporting the BJP led NDA candidate in Rajya Sabha deputy chairman elections was a clear cut indication that the TRS had been sailing with the BJP.

Rahul to tour state every month

Starting with his tour of Telangana on August 13, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit the state every month, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee leaders. Gandhi is likely to address a public meeting in the state in September.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy

