Where’s the promised grace marks

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The State government’s tall claims of providing grace marks to students — who participate in Haritha Haaram actively — in annual examinations has fallen flat, as the government has not issued any orders yet in this regard.

Haritha Haaram was launched in 2015. Back then, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna, in a review meeting, had announced that they would provide grace marks to students who participate in the programme. They also said that they would soon issue a GO saying grace marks would be given to students for taking part in the programme.

The Education department officials motivated students to participate in the plantation drive and formed ‘Green Brigades’ in every school and college. The officials took special interest in the programme and made sure that each student plants at least six saplings. They directed all educational institutions to take up block plantations wherever land was available.

Department officials say that students played a key role in making Haritha Haaram a grand success, but so far the government has not issued an order with regard to grace marks. Meanwhile, in a high level meeting held recently in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, several issues were discussed, but grace marks. “The education department did not take any decision on providing certificates to students who participated in sapling plantation drive,” said an official.

Recently, Nizamabad MP K Kavitha urged students to post a photo tagging their ID card on Twitter after planting saplings.