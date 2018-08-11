Give Unesco tag for Ramappa temple: Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Expressing displeasure with the Centre for not nominating the historical Ramappa Temple in Bhupalpally as India’s official entry to UNESCO for its recognition as a World Heritage site, Mahabubabad MP Azmeera Seetharam Naik on Friday urged the Centre to nominate the temple.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha on Friday, Naik said,“Three years ago Telangana government sent the temple’s name as an entry to UNESCO for the recognition. The Centre ranked it first, but later it gave it third position. We believe that this had happened due to the North India lobby. We once again request the Centre to consider our request”.