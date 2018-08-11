Rythu Bhima world’s largest insurance scheme: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned that the prestigious Rythu Bhima scheme, to be launched on August 15, should be implemented in an effective manner.

Speaking at a meeting held with officials at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday to discuss the nitty-gritty of implementation of the scheme, he said, “Rythu Bhima scheme is the largest insurance scheme in the world and it will give confidence to the families of farmers. The nominee of an insured farmer would get `5 lakh in the event of the death of the farmer.

An effective mechanism should be devised for the cheque for the insured amount to reach the farmer as per schedule within 10 days after the death of the farmer. It is the responsibility of the agriculture extension office and panchayat secretary to ensure that the farmer’s nominee got the insurance amount.” The chief minister told the officials concerned that the deceased farmer’s family should get the death certificate within 48 hours as production of death certificate is a must to claim the insured money. Issuance of death certificate would be the responsibility of the panchayat secretary, Rao said.

“We are launching the largest insurance scheme benefitting 28 lakh farmers. The premium amount of `636 crore has already been paid by the state government to LIC. In case any farmer dies after the midnight of August 14, his nominee will get the insurance amount,” the chief minister said.

The public sector Life Insurance Corporation has made arrangements for setting up special cells to disburse insurance cheques. The chief minister called upon farmers who have not yet registered their names to register for insurance coverage immediately. Once a farmer registered his name, the state government would pay the premium, he added.

CM announces land, fund for Padmasali Bhavan

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced allotment of two and a half acres of land and a fund of `5 crore for construction of Padmasali Bhavan in Hyderabad. Rao suggested to the community that it should organise and create a Padmasali welfare fund, and donated `50 lakh on behalf of the TRS as the first contribution to the fund. The chief minister held a meeting with representatives of Padmasali community at his camp office, Pragathi Bhavan.

17,000 sanitation workers to be appointed

The state government has decided to appoint a massive number of 17,000 sanitary workers in villages for maintaining cleanliness. The chief minister said that they would recruit 17,000 sanitary workers and pay them not less than `8,500 per month as wages. Panchayat raj officials informed him that the 12,751 villages in the state required 44,000 workers for maintaining sanitation.