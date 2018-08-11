Home States Telangana

Telangana TRS MPs seek defence land from PM for Secretariat

Process delayed after Sitharaman assumed charge, MPs alleged

Published: 11th August 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MPs submit a representation to PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS MPs, led by AP Jithender Reddy and B Vinod Kumar, called on prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday and requested him that defence lands in Hyderabad be handed over to the Telangana government for  construction of a new building for the Secretariat and skyways.

The MPs had raised the same issue in the Lok Sabha on the previous day and submitted a representation to the prime minister on Friday. “Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met the prime minister several times seeking transfer of Bison Polo grounds and some other defence lands in Hyderabad to the state for construction of a new Secretariat building. The process of transfer of lands is getting delayed after Sitharaman assumed charge. But, at the same time, the defence ministry handed over 210 acres of defence lands to the Karnataka government in Bengaluru,” the TRS MPs said.

What state seeks

Transfer of defence lands, including Bison Polo grounds, for constructing Secretariat building and taking up strategic road development projects on NH-44 and SH-1. Transfer of 7.58 acres of defence land for constructing a six-lane alternative road to Gough Road. The state sought a total of  200.58 acres of defence lands. The state is willing to give 596 acres of alternative lands at Jawahar Nagar to defence ministry and pay the differential cost of `95 crore _ the difference of market value of lands taken by the state government from the defence and the lands being transferred by the state to the defence ministry in Jawahar Nagar area. “When we are paying the differential rate, the question of the state government paying `31 crore every year to the defence ministry does not arise,” the MPs told the prime minister.

What MoD wants

The defence ministry put a condition that an amount of `31.20 crore should be paid every year by the state government to the Cantonment Board as compensation for loss of annual revenue from property tax, etc. The state government sought waiver of this compensation as the land the state required is for traffic improvement which is a public purpose and for widening of highways.

TS officials present pending issues

Once again, the State government officials tried their best to present the pending issues, this time before the Parliamentary Standing Committee. The Telangana officials presented the pending issues of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in Delhi on Friday. State Reorganisation department principal secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials gave a power point presentation to the Standing  Committee.

Gadkari responds positively to RRR proposal

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has positively responded to the state government’s proposal for constructing a 300-km-long regional ring road (RRR) around Hyderabad. Irrigation minister T Harish Rao called on the Union minister in Delhi on Friday and also discussed  several issues relating to combined Medak district, according to an official press release issued by Harish Rao’s office here. TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy accompanied Harish Rao.

