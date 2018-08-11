Home States Telangana

Two Hyderabadi cops under scanner for abusing Dalit man

The Commission also asked the collector and police commissioner to inquire into the issue and submit a detailed report.

Published: 11th August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Commission for SCs and STs has directed the Cyberabad police commissioner to register cases against inspector Ch Shanker Reddy and sub-inspector K Srinivas of Jeedimetla police for allegedly harassing a Dalit man by registering false cases against him. The commission has also sought an inquiry report in connection with the case.

One D Paramesh filed a petition before the SC, ST Commission stating that inspector Shanker Reddy and SI Srinivas abused him by directing derogatory remarks at him and colluding to register fake criminal cases against him. The officials also threatened him with dire consequences, the petitioner said.

Admitting the petition, the Commission has issued orders to Cyberabad police commissioner and Medchal district collector to register cases under the SC, ST prevention of atrocities Act and other relevant sections against the duo. The Commission also asked the collector and police commissioner to inquire into the issue and submit a detailed report.

