Even as ryots rejoice, normal life goes for a toss due to heavy rain in several districts in Telangana

KHAMMAM/KOTHAGUDEM: The continuous heavy downpour has thrown lives out of gear in erstwhile Khammam district. The heavy rain has left many villages in the district inundated. Due to depression in Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are being witnessed in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Heavy rain at Yellandu, Manugur and Kothagudem stalled the coal production in open cast mines and officials of Singareni announced that after rain comes down, the production would begin. The compound wall of Gurukula school of Perikasingaram also collapsed due to rain. Chilly nurseries and cotton crop got damaged in thousands of acres in both districts.

Meanwhile one pregnant woman in Nagaram village struggled to reach the hospital due to the overflowing Nelikala tank. Roads and Buildings Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao alerted the administration and instructed both districts collectors to take up rescue operation.

Due to less rainfall, SRSP and Nizamsagar project which did not have sufficient water and several local water bodies were going dry. In this backdrop, the rains have come as a relief. Due to heavy rain from Friday night in erstwhile Adilabad district, coal production in open cost mines was halted in Srirampur, Mandamarri and Bellampelli divisions SCCL in Mancherial and Kumrambheem districts. Meanwhile, in Ramagundam open cast coal mines in Peddapalli district, coal production of nearly 80,000 tonnes was disrupted.

A 60-year-old woman died and her husband received grievous injuries after her house roof collapsed due to heavy rain in Bhupalpally district on Saturday. According to police, the couple was staying in an old house.