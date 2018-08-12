Miraculous escape for 35 passengers in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as 35 commuters on Saturday had a miraculous escape after an RTC bus that they were travelling in veered off a bridge near Reddypalem village in Burgampad mandal. The bus was travelling to Vijayawada from Bhadrachalam.

The bus’ driver, in an attempt to avoid a large pothole, took a sharp turn due to which the vehicle became unstable. They fell off the bridge and landed only five feet away from a stream. Locals observed that the stream’s flow was fast due to overflow from the nearby Pedavagu tank, and had the bus landed a few feet farther, it could have been washed away with ghastly consequences.