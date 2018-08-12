Rajakas to get job of washing clothes in government institutions of Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After announcing land and Rs 5 crore monetary assistance for constructing a building for Padmasalis on Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday wooed another BC community. For the washermen community, the state government will take a policy decision that washing of all the clothes in government sector will be entrusted to traditional washermen.

“The job of washing clothes in government hospitals, students’ hostels and residential schools and other government organisations will be entrusted to Rajakas, the traditional washermen caste,” the chief minister announced after a having detailed interaction with representatives of Rajaka caste. The government will also provide modern washing machines for this purpose and provide power on subsidy basis.

“The state government will fund for alternative employment for Rajaka youths without bank linkage. We will examine extending Asara pensions to those Rajakas who crossed 50 years. We will allot one acre of land and also Rs 5 crore for constructing a hostel and community hall for Rajakas,” the CM said.

Rao also announced that the government would install the statue of Chakalil Ilamma, a revolutionary leader during Telangana rebellion, who belongs to the washermen community. “It is the social responsibility of the state government to help the people of the traditional castes, who are serving the people,” the CM said.