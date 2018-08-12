Telangana BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao writes to guv for probe into ‘scam’

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A day after finance secretary M Ravichandra said that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s findings on the Personal Deposit (PD) accounts were ‘not logical’ and that not a rupee was ‘misused’, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao, who has been alleging irregularities in the management of the accounts, has sought a special CAG audit followed by a CBI probe into the ‘scam’.

In this regard, he wrote a letter to Governor ESL Narasimhan on Saturday, seeking his intervention into the ‘mega financial scandal’ of `53,039 crore. “This is an organised loot of public money with collusion at all levels,” he said.