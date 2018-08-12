Home States Telangana

Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao makes surprise visit, inspects 2BHK houses

As part of the 2BHK scheme, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing a record 15,660 housing units in about 124 acres with 117 blocks at an estimated cost of Rs 1,354 crore.

Published: 12th August 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

The ‘dignity housing’ (2BHK) project taken up by GHMC in Kollur will house as many as 70,000 people | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao made a surprise inspection of the double bedroom housing units , also known as ‘dignity housing’, that are under construction at Kollur on the city outskirts on Saturday.

As part of the 2BHK scheme, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing a record 15,660 housing units in about 124 acres with 117 blocks at an estimated cost of Rs 1,354 crore.

The high-rise Model Township will provide housing to as many as 70,000 people. “This is the first time, that a state government has taken up the construction at such a large scale at one place, The poor will live with dignity,’’ the minister said.

“Nearly 3,500 labourers and 400 officials are working for 24 hours in three shifts on this prestigious project,” GHMC commissioner, B Janardhan  Reddy said. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual