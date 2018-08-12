Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao makes surprise visit, inspects 2BHK houses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao made a surprise inspection of the double bedroom housing units , also known as ‘dignity housing’, that are under construction at Kollur on the city outskirts on Saturday.

As part of the 2BHK scheme, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is constructing a record 15,660 housing units in about 124 acres with 117 blocks at an estimated cost of Rs 1,354 crore.

The high-rise Model Township will provide housing to as many as 70,000 people. “This is the first time, that a state government has taken up the construction at such a large scale at one place, The poor will live with dignity,’’ the minister said.

“Nearly 3,500 labourers and 400 officials are working for 24 hours in three shifts on this prestigious project,” GHMC commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy said. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan was also present.