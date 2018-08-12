TRS banking on feel-good factor in Telangana to go in for early elections

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The recent showers across the state due to low pressure, have rekindled the hopes of farmers of getting a bumper Kharif crop. A bumper crop would mean smiles on the faces of farmers which in turn would prove to be a deciding factor for the ruling TRS to go in for early elections to State Assembly, most likely in December.

Though the southwest monsoon season started with good rains, a prolonged dry spell prevailed thereafter. But, with rains returning in the last two days, the standing crops breathed a new lease of life. With the Kharif production expected to be good this time too, the blessing of “Lord Varuna” might help the TRS execute its plans of going for any early Assembly polls.

It may be mentioned here that the ‘The New Indian Express’ carried a report in July stating that “If EC decides on simultaneous polls, TS may prefer snap poll to Assembly”. The TRS still holds the same view.

According to TRS insiders, the party supremo and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, for quite some time, has been contemplating to dissolve the State Assembly five to six months before the scheduled date of elections in May. The plans appears to be aiming at simultaneous polls with states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, in December.

Last time, the elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha were held simultaneously and are now due for May 2019. However, Rao is not interested for simultaneous polls with Lok Sabha. “Rao is interested to conduct Assembly polls along with other states in December. There are several political reasons for Rao thinking on those lines,” sources said.

Conducting Assembly polls along with Lok Sabha may adversely affect the prospects of the TRS, as the national issues and also the anti-incumbency of Modi government may influence the voting trends. The advantage for TRS in going polls with other States is that the only influential leader in the Congress - AICC president Rahul Gandhi - will be busy in campaigning in northern states, which are crucial for the revival of the Congress in the country. “Rahul Gandhi may not be able to allot much time for Telangana, when northern states are going for polls,” sources opined.

“If rains are good and the Kharif crop is bumper, the farming community will be happy. Their happiness coupled with numerous government schemes will create a strong feel good factor in the state, which will ultimately help the TRS in the early polls,” sources analysed. As the TRS is planning to dissolve the Assembly, the launch of Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya too are being planned accordingly, the sources felt.