TRS, Congress spar over Rahul Gandhi’s visit in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A day after Osmania University shut its doors to AICC president Rahul Gandhi, the ruling TRS and the Opposition Congress leaders locked horns on the need of Rahul’s visit to OU.

“OU is not a prohibitory area. The students of OU are human resources and give a direction to the country.

It is very sad Rahul Gandhi was denied permission to enter OU campus,” TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said here on Saturday. The purpose of Rahul’s visit to OU was only to know the problems of the students, he added.

Another Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao termed the denial of Rahul’s entry into OU nothing but the “arrogant” attitude of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He declared that he would launch an indefinite fast if the Centre transferred Bison Polo ground to the state government for the construction of a new building for Secretariat.

SC Corporation chairman and TRS leader Pidamarthi Ravi said that AICC president Rahul Gandhi had no right to visit OU. The Congress did not give a single Assembly ticket to any of the OU students. The Congress took back the B-forms issued to some students in the last elections, Ravi alleged. On conducting Nirudyoga Garjana with unemployed youths in Saroornagar, in which Rahul Gandhi will participate, Ravi said that Congress leaders had nothing else to do.

TRSV state president G Srinivas Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi did not know anything about OU.

Centre against transfer of Bison Polo: BJP Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said that the Central government was ready for transfer of Defence land to the State government for the construction of flyovers. He said that they were against transfer of Bison Polo land for the construction of Secretariat .