Banks lax in running Aadhaar centres: M Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Signages and rate charts to communicate details to update data or enrol for Aadhaar number in public banks are not being strictly adhered to and salaries are not being paid in time, allege Aadhaar operators. This comes after several banks had written last year to UIDAI to depute private operators to Aadhaar enrolment centres on the bank premises by procuring their own sets of machines.

“Banks are supposed to display signboards to inform customers that Aadhaar related work is done at banks but there are no signboards,” alleged M Suresh Kumar, president of Telangana Aadhaar Operators Welfare Association.

About 2,000 private operators are hired by contractors to work at public sector banks. The contractors are, in turn, outsourced by the banks to man the Aadhaar enrolment centres set up at the banks. “Due to intermediaries involved, we are unable to get employment benefits. A meagre pay of Rs 10,000 a month is paid to us despite making an investment of about Rs 1 lakh on procuring biometric devices. Moreover, salary is delayed by two weeks every month,” said P Satyanarayana, an operator who left service.