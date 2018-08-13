Home States Telangana

Banks lax in running Aadhaar centres: M Suresh Kumar

This comes after several banks had written last year to UIDAI to depute private operators to Aadhaar enrolment centres on the bank premises by procuring their own sets of machines.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

About 2,000 private operators are hired by contractors to work at public sector banks.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Signages and rate charts to communicate details to update data or enrol for Aadhaar number in public banks are not being strictly adhered to and salaries are not being paid in time, allege Aadhaar operators. This comes after several banks had written last year to UIDAI to depute private operators to Aadhaar enrolment centres on the bank premises by procuring their own sets of machines.

“Banks are supposed to display signboards to inform customers that Aadhaar related work is done at banks but there are no signboards,” alleged M Suresh Kumar, president of Telangana Aadhaar Operators Welfare Association. 

About 2,000 private operators are hired by contractors to work at public sector banks. The contractors are, in turn, outsourced by the banks to man the Aadhaar enrolment centres set up at the banks.  “Due to intermediaries involved, we are unable to get employment benefits. A meagre pay of Rs 10,000 a month is paid to us despite making an investment of about Rs 1 lakh on procuring biometric devices. Moreover, salary is delayed by two weeks every month,” said P Satyanarayana, an operator who left service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aadhaar UIDAI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless