Home States Telangana

On day two, 240 EMT employees lose jobs for boycotting duties

Since the employees are staging a protest by working for only eight hours instead of 12 hours on a shift, they get off the ambulances between 4 am and 8 pm, and 4 pm and 8 pm.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha: Woman tweets her ire on reckless ambulance driver

Image used for representational purpose.

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 240 emergency management technicians (EMTs) and pilots associated with the ‘108’ emergency ambulance service across the State were terminated from service on Sunday for participating in strike and boycotting duties. Another 40 were terminated on Saturday, bringing the total number to 280 employees.

The GVK-EMRI management brought in drivers and EMTs on bench to continue their services, and increased the number of doctors in their Emergency Response Centre Physicians to guide new employees in handling critical emergencies. There are a total number of 326 ambulances and 1,516 pilots and EMTs. Besides, more than 360 are on bench and are called in whenever there is shortage of staff.
While a driver and an EMT are allotted to each ambulance, the Telangana State ‘108’ Ambulance Employees Union alleged that a few ambulances plied with only a driver on Sunday.  

The management of GVK-EMRI said that their first principle of work was to pick up patients and drop them at nearest hospital where the required treatment is provided.
Employee union’s state president P Ashok said that they want the emergency services, currently managed by GVK-EMRI, to be brought under the control of the state health department and the working times of pilots and EMTs be reduced from 12 hours to eight hours.

Since the employees are staging a protest by working for only eight hours instead of 12 hours on a shift, they get off the ambulances between 4 am and 8 pm, and 4 pm and 8 pm.
Claiming that the union had a membership of more than 1,400 employees, he threatened to  launch ‘total boycott’ of services anytime after August 15 if GVK-EMRI management continued to take harsh measures against employees.

Out of the 1,450 pilots and EMTs, at least 284 had been on protest since Saturday. They have 180 EMTs and 180 pilots who pursue other jobs. They are called in when there are such crises. Though they are trained, they do not have the expertise which an employee with seven or eight years’ experience has.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
EMT Ambulance service

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless