Congress government will include all sections: Rahul Gandhi in Telangana

He said, if the government is formed in Telangana then it will be inclusive of over-all development of women, weaker sections and farmers.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Serilingampally, in Hyderabad on 13 August 2018. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Vikram Sharma
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tasked with reviving the political fortunes of the Congress in Telangana, its president Rahul Gandhi on Monday envisioned a government in Telangana which will be inclusive of over-all development of women, weaker sections and farmers even as he attacked chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao saying “corruption was rampant in Telangana.’’

“Corruption is rampant in Telangana while the government is snatching away land belonging to farmers and there is no help for women Self Help Groups (SHGs). The condition in Telangana is the same as in New Delhi (NDA government) and all promises by both PM Narendra Modi and KCR have never been fulfilled,’’ said Rahul Gandhi, on his maiden visit to Telangana after taking over as the Congress president.

He said: “When Congress will come to power, the doors of all banks will be open for women SHGs, small and medium businesses and farmers who will be able to secure bank loans easily. In the present governments in Centre and Telangana, banks are open only for a few rich industrialists while the poor are turned away. Our focus will be on jobs for the youth, health, education and safety of women.” Gandhi took some questions from the members of women SHGs

Citing the example of Karnataka government, where the Congress is in coalition with the JD (S), Rahul Gandhi said that farmer loans to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore had been waived after the government came to power.

