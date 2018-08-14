Hyderabad HC asks petitioner to file reply to TTD’s charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Monday directed the petitioner, who sought live telecast on TV channels and CCTV recording of the ongoing Maha Samprokshanam programme of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, to file a reply affidavit to the memo filed by the TTD claiming that the petitioner, B Anil Kumar, involved himself in conducting programmes pertaining to Jesus Christ. In this regard, the TTD counsel submitted details before the court which were obtained from the official website of the petitioner.

The bench passed this order on a miscellaneous petition filed by Anil Kumar of Guntur district of AP and Bhupendra K Goswami of Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat seeking directions to the TTD to allow live telecast of Maha Samprokshanam on TV channels. While refusing to consider the plea of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench directed petitioner Anil Kumar to file a reply affidavit to the details submitted by TTD counsel, & posted matter to August 16 for further hearing.