Hyderabad HC directs Andhra Pradesh police to place details in Roja case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court on Monday directed the Andhra Pradesh police to place details before it pertaining to a complaint made by YSR Congress MLA RK Roja seeking to register case against ruling TDP MLA Bode Prasad for allegedly making derogatory comments against her last month.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this order in a petition by Roja complaining that the Penamaluru police have refused to receive her complaint and register case against the TDP legislator.

Petitioner’s counsel Ponnavolu Sudharkar Reddy told the court that the said TDP MLA, at a press conference on July 9, had made adverse remarks damaging the reputation of the petitioner. When a complaint was lodged with the Penamaluru police, the officer concerned refused to take the complaint saying that he would act as per the orders of the higher authorities.

When the complaint along with the CD consisting of comments made by Bode Prasad was sent through registered post, the police kept the complaint in cold storage instead of registering the case, he pointed out.

After hearing the case, the judge directed the police to place all relevant details before the court and adjourned the case hearing by 10 days.