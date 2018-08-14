Hyderabad HC refuses to order release of 1liter seized Kinley water bottles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While refusing to consider the plea of a company for removal of seizure, at this stage, of the one lakh water bottles of Kinley brand by officials of the legal metrology, weights and measures department of the Telangana government, a division bench of the High Court on Monday said that there was a need to have an in-depth hearing of the issue of water bottles on sale in the market.

The bench was dealing with an appeal filed by the state government against the order of a single judge who had allowed the petition of Himjal Beverages Pvt Ltd at Patancheru in Medak district, dealers in bottled and packaged drinking water under the brand name ‘Kinley’.

After hearing both sides, the bench refused to order release of the seized bottles at this stage, and posted the matter to August 20 for further hearing.