Home States Telangana

Hyderabad HC refuses to order release of 1liter seized Kinley water bottles

After hearing both sides, the bench refused to order release of the seized bottles at this stage, and posted the matter to August 20 for further hearing.

Published: 14th August 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While refusing to consider the plea of a company for removal of seizure, at this stage, of the one lakh water bottles of Kinley brand by officials of the legal metrology, weights and measures department of the Telangana government, a division bench of the High Court on Monday said that there was a need to have an in-depth hearing of the issue of water bottles on sale in the market.

The bench was dealing with an appeal filed by the state government against the order of a single judge who had allowed the petition of Himjal Beverages Pvt Ltd at Patancheru in Medak district, dealers in bottled and packaged drinking water under the brand name ‘Kinley’.

After hearing both sides, the bench refused to order release of the seized bottles at this stage, and posted the matter to August 20 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kinley Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener