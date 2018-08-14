Hyderabad HC to decide on issuing notices to Telangana Assembly today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice B Siva Sankara Rao of the High Court on Monday reserved his orders to Tuesday on issuance of Form-1 notices to Telangana state Assembly secretary V Narasimha Charyulu and law department secretary V Niranjan Rao in the contempt case filed by Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar who are under expulsion from membership of the Assembly.

The judge was dealing with the contempt petition which seeks action against both the secretaries for deliberately not implementing the earlier order of the court.

The judge reserved his orders with regard to issuance of notices to the secretaries (for their appearance in person in the court for explanation), and posted the matter to Tuesday.