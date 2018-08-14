Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao drops hints of state going to polls in December

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stopping short of making a formal announcement, TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dropped enough indications that the State might go in for early polls, sometime in December. “Holding elections six months before the schedule time is not called early elections,” the Chief Minister said on Monday.

The indications of an early election also included an announcement that TRS candidates for the polls would be announced in September itself. TRS would fight the next elections on its own and would not forge alliance with any party, he said at the TRS state executive meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

Speaking to reporters later, KCR said: “Elections may be held at any time.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar

Rao speaks at a press conference,

in Hyderabad on Monday | Express

We are ready for it and elections held six months before schedule cannot be called early elections.” Asked about dissolving the Assembly, Rao remarked: “If at all any recommendation is made for dissolving the Assembly, it could not be even informed to the Cabinet Ministers. How can I inform you about dissolution?”

He said the process of identifying candidates, for both Assembly and LS polls, would commence on Tuesday. “There’s one party in-charge for every three Assembly segments. A screening committee will also be constituted under leadership of MP K Keshava Rao to shortlist candidates,” he said.

Progress report on September 2

In tune with early poll hints dropped by Rao, TRS would present its progress report before public on September 2 at a huge public meeting. KCR also dismissed speculative reports like Cabinet reshuffle and dropping of some sitting MLAs

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has advised AICC president Rahul Gandhi to increase his maturity levels. Reacting to the comments made by Gandhi on the first day of his visit to the state, Rao said, “That Rahul is visiting the state is a good thing. But, my advice to him is that his maturity levels should increase. Grow up Rahul, grow up,” Rao said.

Speaking to reporters after TRS state executive committee meeting on Monday, the CM said that Rahul did not know anything except reading out the speech prepared by some others. Commenting on Rahul’s recent hugging of Prime Minister Modi in Parliament, Rao wondered: “Is this the kind of political activity the youth of the country want?” The youth needed qualitative change but both Congress and BJP failed to address the issue, he said.

Belittling the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi in the city, the TRS president said, “There is a talk in the country that Rahul Gandhi is becoming an asset for the opposition with each passing day. We are not scared of Rahul.” On Rahul’s talk of reviving the Abhaya Hastam scheme, Rao said that it was a poll gimmick launched by the Congress and reiterated that the TRS government would not implement such schemes. “Abhaya Hastam and Bangaru Thalli are bogus schemes.”

“Rahul Gandhi said that the TRS had promised construction of 2BHK houses for allotment to 22 lakh people. He was completely wrong. We assured only 2.6 lakh houses and most of these houses are nearing completion. Rahul said that we failed to give one lakh jobs. That is also incorrect. The filling of one lakh jobs is nearing completion. How many jobs did the TDP and Congress provide during their rule? They cheated the people for 70 years. How long will they continue to hoodwink the people?”

On settlers: “The issue of settlers does not arise now. Why only Andhra people? People from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states are living happily here. The TRS had fielded them from ten wards in GHMC elections and all of them won. We are not narrow-minded. All people living here are treated equally by TRS. Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city and everyone can live here.”

Resolutions

The Centre should implement all the assurances given in AP Reorganisation Act

RS 20,000 crore should be given by Centre if it fails to accord national project status to Kaleshwaram project

Rs 2,000 MSP should be provided for paddy and maize

NREGA should be linked with agriculture

SC, ST and Muslim reservation quota should be increased and should be included in the IX the schedule of the Constitution

Create a BC Ministry at the Centre to help the BCs who comprise more than 50% of population

‘Our family rule better’

”Rahul Gandhi talked about our family rule. Our family rule is better than the Delhi family rule. The PCC leaders cannot decide candidates or take any decisions. The state Congress leaders behave like slaves,” the CM said.