TRS to declare candidates for Assembly, Lok Sabha on September 2

A report on the TRS government's rule would be released at the meeting, Chandrasekhar Rao said, adding that all sitting candidates will be renominated in the 2019 elections.

Published: 14th August 2018 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 01:39 PM

Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao (File | PTI)

By UNI

HYDERABAD: Hinting at early polls, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday evening said that candidates for Assembly and Lok Sabha would be announced by the party on September 2.

Talking to reporters after the state committee meeting of the ruling TRS held at the Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters here, Mr Rao said the candidates' list would be announced at a massive public meeting 'Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha', on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 2 .

A report on the TRS government's rule would be released at the meeting, he said, adding that all sitting candidates will be renominated in the 2019 elections.

When asked on which Lok Sabha seat he would contest from, the Chief Minister kept mum.

All surveys conducted by the party, have shown that we will get more than 100 seats, he said the TRS will not have an alliance with any party or even a secret pact.

A committee, headed by party Secretary General K Keshava Rao, will oversee the candidates shortlisting and also the arrangements for the massive public meeting, he informed.

Accusing the Centre of not following the spirit of cooperative federalism, the TRS Chief said, ''Niti Aayog was formed for transformation of India but I do not see any transformation.

The NDA government led by Narendra Modi does not consider any requests or demands made by the state.

