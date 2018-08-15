Home States Telangana

Chided by mom for bunking college, Jagathgirigutta youth abandons home

Police said that though the boy is missing, he is in regular contact with his parents by calling them on the mobile phones which he borrows from passers-by.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scolded by his mother for not being regular to college, an Intermediate student is believed to have left home at Jagathgirigutta last week. While leaving home, M Akash also took away his father’s bike with him. Though he had left home seven days ago, his parents approached the police only on Monday and lodged a complaint.

Police said that though the boy is missing, he is in regular contact with his parents by calling them on the mobile phones which he borrows from passers-by. When he last spoke to his parents on Monday, he told them that he was in Vijayawada. Police teams are searching for him.

According to the police, Akash is the only son of M.Prabhakar and Lalitha, residents of Allwyn Colony . He is studying first-year Intermediate at Narayana Junior College, JNTU branch. For the past few days, he has not been going regularly to the college. On August 7, when he did not attend the college, his mother scolded him for his careless attitude towards studies and being irregular to the college. She also warned him against whiling away time with his friends, neglecting studies. The same day, after having food in the night, he left home. Meanwhile, his father returned home from work and parked his bike in the verandah. The next morning, when they woke up, they did not find Ashok home nor the bike.

Ashok called his parents from his mobile and told them that he had left home and taken his father’s bike. He asked them not to search for him. Inquiries revealed that Ashok, had sold off his mobile phone to meet his expenses and was using the mobiles of others to speak with his parents.

