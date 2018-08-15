Home States Telangana

Hyderabad HC suspends externment orders issued against seer

Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge granted interim suspension of the externment orders.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:40 AM

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to Swamy Paripoornananda, the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday suspended the externment orders issued against Swamy on July 10, 14 and 15 by the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates, respectively, imposing ban on him from entering the city for a period of six months under Telangana Prevention of Anti-social and hazardous activities Act, 1980.

Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was passing this interim order in three petitions filed separately by Swamy Paripoornananda challenging the said externment orders. However, the police commissioners have passed orders against Swamy without placing any material to show that he can be categorised as a goonda. In fact, the police have mentioned in the impugned orders about the incidents that took place in the past in other districts of the state.

The authorities have no power to take action against the petitioner for the incidents of other districts, he argued. Taking these submissions into consideration, the judge granted interim suspension of the externment orders.

TAGS
Swamy Paripoornananda Hyderabad High Court

