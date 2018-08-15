TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy hoodwinked Rahul Gandhi: Danam Nagender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former minister Danam Nagender, who recently switched his loyalties from Congress to TRS, said on Tuesday that PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy hoodwinked AICC president Rahul Gandhi by organising teleconference with fake Congress booth committee presidents.

“The booth level committees of the Congress were not formed in the state. The PCC chief arranged hired workers and organised the teleconference show with Rahul Gandhi. If Rahul understood this secret, the job of Uttam Kumar Reddy as PCC chief would be gone,” Nagender said at a press meet at Telangana Bhavan.

“Those who furnished talking points to Rahul Gandhi lacked knowledge and thus Rahul too delivered speeches which showed lack of understanding of state’s subjects,” Nagender said.

He said that Telangana witnessed tremendous progress which is more than that of combined AP. “If Rahul Gandhi visited households in the state, he would understand the popularity of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” Nagender said. Nagender called Rahul’s two-day tour to city an “utter flop”.