Congress has no moral right to talk on corruption: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

After Congress president Rahul Gandhi accuses KCR of corruption, KTR says that Congress institutionalised corruption.

Published: 16th August 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao serving food after launching `5 meal scheme in Karimnagar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi made serious allegations of corruption against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao called the charges baseless. “Congress which has institutionalised corruption in the country has no moral right to talk about corruption. All  major scams in the country took place during the Congress regime. Today, half of the Congress leaders are out on bail,” he alleged.

Speaking to media persons along with finance minister Etela Rajender here on Wednesday, KTR took a strong objection to Rahul Gandhi describing his government as corrupt and stated that the Congress chief should see his party’s track record before commenting on TRS government. “Rahul read the script written by local leaders,” he alleged.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of adopting double standards,  the minister said that the Congress chief was promising special status for Andhra Pradesh, but was not saying a word on Telangana’s development. “Rahul is promising loan waiver for farmers in Telangana, whereas his party government in Karnataka did not implement it during its tenure,” he alleged. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Congress will be coming to power in Telangana, he said that Rahul was not able to win local bodies polls even in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, and he was dreaming of coming to power in Telangana.

He ridiculed the AICC president for trying to befriend TDP, and recalled that it was the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu who released a book on former CM Rajashekar Reddy’s corruption. The minister said that local Congress leaders were creating hurdles in the development of the state. “The Congress could not finish underground work even in 10 years. TRS has done it in four years,” he said. He appreciated MLA Gangula Kamalakar, MCK mayor S Ravinder Singh and commissioner K Shashanka on Karimnagar securing rank 11 in the Ease of Living Index Survey.

