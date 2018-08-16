Cultural extravagance marks Independence Day celebrations across Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The 72nd Independence Day was celebrated with gaiety and patriotic fervour in all the districts of Northern Telangana. The National flag was hoisted amidst a glittering march past by the police and colourful dance performances by students.

Deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari hoisted the National flag and reviewed the parade at the police parade grounds, which was organised by Warangal urban district administration. Delivering the Independence Day speech, the deputy chief minister stated that his government was working for the overall development of the state. Describing his government as pro-farmers, Srihari stated that realising that the farmers need helping hand, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not only waived the loans taken by the farmers, he has also provided Rs 4,000 per acre under Rythu Bandu and life insurance schemes to them.

In Bhupalpally, Assembly Speaker S Madhusudana Chary hoisted the national flag and reviewed the guard of honour. Similarly, tourism minister Azmeera Chandulal took part in the celebrations in Mahabubabad. In Karimnagar, Finance Minister Eatela Rajender hoisted the National flag at the police parade grounds.In Adilabad, Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna felicitated the people who strived for separate Telangana.

‘iPASS a boost to industries in TS’ Sangareddy: Deputy Chief Minister Mahamood Ali said more industries have come up with the implementation of TS-iPASS in the state. Speaking after hoisting the National flag at parade grounds, he said many industries have been set up in Sangareddy after the formation of state. He said permissions have been given to 352 industries in the district through TS-iPASS.

Awareness prog on pheromone traps held

Adilabad: Cultural teams from about 11 schools including the schools located in the agency mandals took part in the Independence Day programmes. On the occasion, agriculture officials have set up a stall to create awareness about pheromone traps, which plays a vital role in keeping away pink bollworms from cotton fields. Since last three years farmers are losing their crops due to pink bollworm pest.

Starting today, Yadadri to turn plastic-free zone

Nalgonda: Yadagirigutta temple authorities on the occasion of Independence Day said that they would make the temple free of plastic. This rather ambitious decision comes in line with the Telangana government’s idea of developing the temple town in competition with Tirumala in AP. Recently, the temple’s authorities met with traders in the town regarding use of plastic bags and covers. They directed them to use bags made of paper, jute or cloth instead from Wednesday. The traders are also reportedly asking devotees to get their own cloth bags. The temple’s executive officer Geetha Reddy said, “We warned traders against using them but there was no change. We have held discussions with them and they finally agreed to discontinue the use of plastic,” she said.