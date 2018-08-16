Kanti Velugu: Over 11,000 people to be screened in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari launched Kanti Velugu programme in Warangal urban district on Wednesday. About 11,42,122 people in the district would be screened under the programme for the next six months.

About 250 persons in rural areas and 300 persons in urban areas would be screened every day. The district administration formed 23 teams consisting of optometrists, doctors and paramedical staff. The scheme has been launched in all the five districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal district.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy chief minister said that Kanti Velugu was launched as part of the state government’s effort to make Telangana a healthy state. “We want every citizen of the state to be healthy. We have already started upgrading all the government hospitals in the state. To encourage institutional deliveries we have introduced KCR kits. We would be introducing more such schemes in future,” he said.

Warangal urban collector Amrapali Kata informed that the district administration had conducted three rounds of training programme for the teams.