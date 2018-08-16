Per capita power consumption in TS exceeds national average

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The per capita consumption of power has crossed 1,500 units in Telangana, much higher than the national average. At present, the per capita power consumption in the state is 1,507 units, which is 34 per cent more than the all-India per capita consumption of 1,122 units.

Revealing this information after hoisting the tricolour as part of Independence Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha here on Wednesday, TS Genco and TS Transco chairman Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said that the per capita consumption was an index of development of the state.

“In March 2014, a little before the state’s formation, the peak demand for power that was met was only 6,600 MW. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the TS power utilities had met the peak demand for 10,429 MW during Kharif in July. The demand is expected to increase further and Discoms are fully geared up to meet a peak demand for 11,500 MW or even more during this Kharif season,” he said.

“Telangana is the only state in the country which is supplying free power 24 hours a day to the agricultural sector since January this year. The contracted capacity has increased from 7,778 MW in June 2014 to 15,376 MW on August 1, 2018. Further, power projects of 12,807 MW capacities are under various stages of development and execution to meet the growing lift irrigation loads of around 9,000 MW as well as the increasing demand of industrial and other categories of consumers.”

In a major development, the CMD said, TS Genco put into operation the ‘reversible pumping facility’ at Nagarjuna Sagar hydel generating station for the first time this year.“Using the reversible pumping facility, about 12.75 tmcft (70 MU) of water has been pumped back into the main reservoir so far. This facility is very useful for grid management to meet peak demand,” Prabhakar Rao explained.