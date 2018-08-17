Home States Telangana

Adilabad: From lack of water to too much of it

Adilabad sees crops being destroyed due to excessive rainfall; medical services hit at many places in several districts.

A bridge, near Tarnam Khurd, damaged due to excessive flow of water | Express

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A few days ago, people in Telangana were looking to the skies and wondering whether the rain god Varuna had forgotten them. It hadn’t rained for weeks and farmers were getting antsy about their crops which seemed to be on their deathbed. But, looking at the rains that Adilabad district has seen in the past two days it seems Varuna was only on a holiday.

Water, the lack of which was slowly killing the crops, is now falling from the skies in quantities that has ironically damaged them. Agriculture officials in the district estimate that hundreds of acres of crops, especially cotton fields, have already been damaged.

PHC, ashram school submerged

At Echoda mandal headquarters, the primary healthcare centre (PHC) was submerged in water. Quick on his feet, superintendent of police Vishnu S Warrier instructed a police team, led by circle inspector Satish Kumar, who rescued seven women, including children, undergoing treatment. It is reported that all of them, including a pregnant woman, were shifted to Adilabad RIMS hospital in police vehicles.
Elsewhere, 650 students of an ashram school were shifted to a function hall as the school appeared to be in the middle of lake on Thursday.

Forest minister Jogu Ramann to the rescue

Five teachers, who were on their way to Wagapur village in a car, got stuck in a stream in Mavala mandal while attempting to cross it. Forest minister Jogu Ramanna, who was close by, reached the spot and called police and fire officials who managed to rescue the teachers in the nick of time. However, the car was washed away.

Later Ramanna, district collector D Divya and Adilabad municipal chairperson R Manisha visited Mahalaxmiwada, Tilak Nagar, Jaijawanagar, Kolipura, Khanapur and a few other localities that were affected by the flood water.

Villages in Kumrambheem, Dahegam and Bejjur mandals had no usable means of transportation on Thursday. A pregnant woman from Girivelli village went into labour but could not be shifted to a PHC due to the unfinished bridge on Erravagu. Villagers and local policemen carried her through a temporary culvert and took her to a nearby PHC in the Tahsildar B Das’ vehicle.

Too much too late:
263.4mm(highest)Ichoda mandal
136.4 mm Adilabad mandal
132 mm Gudithanoor
111.2 mm  Talamadugu
32.8mm(least) Utnoor mandal

Project inflows
Kaddem project Inflows - 2,39,557 cusecs, Gates opened - 14, Discharge - 2,54,021 cusecs
Yellampelli project Inflows - 1,79,759 cusecs, Gates opened - 19, Discharge - 3,00,179 cusecs
Sathnala project Inflows -45000 cusecs Dicharge - 45000 cusecs

Emergency numbers
Toll free number 18004251939  
Police toll free no 8333986898

Vatti Vagu overflows, submerges bridge at Metapalli
Jagtial/Karimnagar: Due to heavy rains in Jagtial and Nizamabad, Vatti Vagu on the outskirts of Metapalli crossed its banks and submerged a bridge, resulting in authorities diverting vehicles on Thursday. In Karimnagar, check dams were constructed at Vavilala

Godavari to reach 1st warning level in Bhadrachalam soon
Khammam: Following heavy rains in upper catchment areas of Godavari river, officials said water level at Bhadrachalam was likely to cross first warning level soon. Meanwhile, officials opened 17 gates of Taliperu project, releasing 1.40 lakh cusecs of water downstream

