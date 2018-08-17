Hyderabad High Court to hear appeal on Aug 21

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The counsel for Telangana Assembly secretary on Thursday urged the High Court to have an urgent hearing of the appeals filed against issuance of a notice by a single judge to the Assembly speaker in the contempt case filed by two Congress MLAs who are under expulsion from the Assembly.

On April 17, the single judge, while allowing the petition filed by Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar challenging their expulsion, ruled that the expulsion by the Assembly was invalid on the ground that the principles of natural justice were not followed. The judge granted relief to them by setting aside the expulsion order and the notification issued by the state government notifying vacancy of Nalgonda and Alampur (SC) Assembly seats.

The petitioners filed contempt case seeking action against Assembly secretary and the law secretary for deliberately not implementing the court order. Meanwhile, both the secretaries filed writ appeals challenging the single judge’s order. As soon as the court proceedings commenced, senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, appearing for Assembly secretary, said that the single judge had issued notice to the speaker and ordered the personal appearance of both the secretaries. The bench said that the appeals would be heard on Aug 21.