Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court to hear appeal on Aug 21

On April 17, the single judge, while allowing the petition filed by Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar challenging their expulsion.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The counsel for Telangana Assembly secretary on Thursday urged the High Court to have an urgent hearing of the appeals filed against issuance of a notice by a single judge to the Assembly speaker in the contempt case filed by two Congress MLAs who are under expulsion from the Assembly.

On April 17, the single judge, while allowing the petition filed by Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar challenging their expulsion, ruled that the expulsion by the Assembly was invalid on the ground that the principles of natural justice were not followed. The judge granted relief to them by setting aside the expulsion order and the notification issued by the state government notifying vacancy of Nalgonda and Alampur (SC) Assembly seats.

The petitioners filed contempt case seeking action against Assembly secretary and the law secretary for deliberately not implementing the court order. Meanwhile, both the secretaries filed writ appeals challenging the single judge’s order. As soon as the court proceedings commenced, senior counsel Vedula Venkataramana, appearing for Assembly secretary, said that the single judge had issued notice to the speaker and ordered the personal appearance of both the secretaries. The bench said that the appeals would be heard on Aug 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career