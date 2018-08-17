Home States Telangana

Kanti Velugu to continue in Telangana till January 26

IT minister KT Rama Rao interacts with senior citizens at a Kanti Velugu camp in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing Kanti Velugu as a historic programme launched by the TRS government, minister for municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao has announced that the programme will continue till Republic Day (Jan 26) and appealed to citizens to get their eyes tested at their convenience between 9 am and 4 pm.

About 300 people will be examined a day at each centre. The minister, who inspected two eye camps at Chandanagar and Hafeezpet in the city on Thursday, said the chief minister launched Kanti Velugu with an intention that every citizen in the state should have a vision and be healthy.

If any defect is detected during the eye tests, proper guidance will be given for its removal and, if required, medicines and spectacles will be given, and surgery performed free of cost. To improve the quality of life of the economically weak sections, the eye screening camp was contemplated.

1.13 lakh people screened in 2 days

As many as 1,13,293 people across the state were screened for problems in the eye under Kanti Velugu. At the 813 camps conducted in all the districts, 19,811 were diagnosed with cataract and 958 with complicated cataract.  After screening 47,838 men, 65,435 women and 20 transgenders, 13,575 were given spectacles after they were found to be having myopia (short sight), and orders were placed for 24,401 spectacles

Kanti Velugu

