Why the hurry for early elections, K Jana Reddy asks TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Opposition leader K Jana Reddy wondered why the TRS was in a hurry to go in for early polls. “Be in the office for the full five-year term. Fulfil all your assurances. Where is the danger to the government now? Why is the TRS talking of early polls instead of continuing its five-year term?” he asked and advised KCR to teach ministers how to talk in public.

Reddy demanded that the government implement the orders of the High Court and revoke the expulsion of Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and SA Sampath Kumar. “The Speaker and the secretary got notices from HC as they failed to honour its order. Do not drag the issue further and implement the order immediately,” he said.