Flood updates from Maharashtra not regular: Sri Ram Sagar Project officials

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) officials say they are facing lack of communication from officials in the catchment areas at Nanded in Maharashtra. The project, situated at Mendora mandal of Balkonda Assembly constituency in Nizamabad district, is receiving good inflows from upstream and local areas. SRSP has been receiving inflows for the last two days and it reached around 80,000 cusecs till Friday afternoon. Since then, inflows are increasing every hour.

The SRSP officials said that they received around 40,000 cusecs from local channels, and the rest are from Maharashtra. The issue has been taken up with higher officials. “We are inquiring about the situation every hour but they were unable respond to our request. They are relaying information according to their convenience,’’ one of the SRSP engineers told Express. “At the beginning of every monsoon season, both the states have a coordination meeting. SRSP and Nanded district irrigation officials also had two meetings and coordination was established between the engineers.

They also formed a WhatsApp group. Despite these, Nanded district officials are unable to provide information in time regularly because they are facing stress and tension while discharging the duties,” SRSP officials said. Despite the communication hiccups, SRSP officials expressed their happiness that by the end of the season, the project will receive water up to Full Reservoir Level (FRL).

In June first week, SRSP received around one lakh cusecs of inflows and it was a good beginning, officials said. After that, due to a dry spell, the inflows became negligible, but picked up after the monsoon gathered some steam. SRSP SE G Srinivas Reddy said that by considering the rains in the last two days in Nizamabad and Nirmal, they expect around 5tmc of inflows.