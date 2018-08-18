Hate mongers publish derogatory posts on Vajpayee and KTR; booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hate mongers seem to be present everywhere. A day after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died, a Twitter user from the city has filed a police complaint against another user for making derogatory remarks against the dead leader.

He apparently twisted the former Prime Minister’s name into a derogatory pun. Sharing screenshots of a Facebook page named ‘Hyderabad Web Media’, the user sought action against the miscreant. The complaint was forwarded to cyber crime police and the user was asked to submit a written petition.

Similarly, another complaint was lodged against social media user who morphed photographs of IT minister KT Rama Rao. Preliminary inquiries revealed that one M Sujit Kumar posted a picture of KTR. “In the post, Sujit Kumar used abusive language against KT Rama Rao and the same was also posted on Facebook. The cyber crime police will look into the issue,’’ said Hyderabad Twitter team members, in reply.