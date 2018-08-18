Kaleshwaram project a necessity to tap water resources

VV Balakrishna By

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the political mudslinging over the cost escalation, the recent rains in Godavari basin proved once again that construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is essential for Telangana. Even as the state is receiving heavy rains and flood waters in Godavari basin, the irony is that projects like Sriram Sagar (SRSP) and Nizam Sagar did not receive much water. The rainwater in Godavari basin was mostly in Kaddam and Yellampalli areas, which could not be used for canal irrigation.

Most of the water received from Kaddam and Yellampally side will go waste into sea.

Telangana will receive Godavari water from different sides like Babhali, Tummadihatti and Yellampally. After Maharashtra constructed Babhali project, SRSP has not been receiving good inflows for the last several years. The Jayakwadi major irrigation project, which also serves the drinking water needs of Aurangabad and other cities, has only 48 tmc water against its capacity of 102.732 tmc. If the Jayakwadi is filled, then only the SRSP will get water from Babhali.

Another source of Godavari water to Telangana are Wardha and Wainganga rivers. If they overflow, the state will get Godavari water at Tummadi Hatti side. But, floods at the source is also reduced. Like in the past years, the state received good rains from Kaddam and Yellampalli, but the water could not be tapped by the state with the existing irrigation system.

“If Kaleshwaram is constructed, Godavari water received at Kaddam, Yellampalli and also virgin catchment of Medigadda side can be tapped and used for Telangana. This year erratic rains in Godavari basin proved that the construction of Kaleshwaram is a permanent solution for Telangana,” irrigation minister’s OSD Sridhar Rao Deshpande said.