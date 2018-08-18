Home States Telangana

Rythu Bima: Claim settlements in 24 hours

LIC has made all arrangements to run the Scheme on electronic basis to process the claims within a turn-around time of 10 days.

Published: 18th August 2018 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For anyone wanting to claim insurance under Rythu Bima scheme, settlements for claims would be made within 24 hours, assured Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).

The scheme, that provides insurance cover of `5 lakh, had been launched on August  14 by the government of Telangana. On the same day, three persons lost lives and the claim amount has been credited to their savings bank accounts, Suseel Kumar, Zonal Manager, LIC, South Central Zone said in a press statement. A direct benefit transfer is initiated to the nominee’s account in case of the death of the insured person, he added.

LIC has made all arrangements to run the Scheme on electronic basis to process the claims within a turn-around time of 10 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LIC Rythu Bima

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics