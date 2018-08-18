Telangana farmers in tizzy as incessant rainfall damages crops

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The incessant rainfall this year has not only caused severe damage to the agriculture sector but has also broken a record of 15 years. This had been the first time that the seeds germinated in a single attempt after being sown by the farmers in June, but the farmers’ hope of a bumper crop vanished due to the rain havoc.

According to agriculture officials preliminary report, crops have been damaged in 1.23 lakh acres in the district due to the floods. In this, cotton crop was damaged in 96,000 acres, soyabean in 18,000 acres and in the remaining area, soyabean and other crops were damaged.

Crops were severely damaged in the border villages of Penganga river, which include Jainath, Bela, Tamsi, Talmadugu, Bheempur mandals. According to revenue officials, 236 houses have been damaged, 1,469 houses are under water and 14 cattle have died. There are 2,980 people in relief camps across the district.

District collector D Divya visited Indervelli mandal and inspected the rain damaged houses along with irrigation officials.

She instructed the officials to provide essentials in low laying areas which are underwater and arrange relief camps for them. Also, the mandal level officials have been monitoring and collecting the information from the villages of the damaged houses.

Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna inspected the rain damaged crops and Penganga river water levels. NDRF team also reached the district. Transportation from Adilabad to Chandrapur district of Maharashtra has been affected due to the flood waters.

The administration has diverted the vehicles from Landasangi, Kamta villages to Jainath, Bela mandals and Chandrapur district of Mahrashtra state. Apart from this, in other interior areas, the bridges have been severely damaged, causing difficulties for the people. Meanwhile, Kaddam project is receiving 16,605 cusecs of inflows and discharging 516 cusecs of water by opening two gates. Yellampelli project is receiving 53,805 cusecs of inflows. Its present FRL level is 18.5083s tmc.

‘Provide compensation to ryots who lost crops’

Adilabad: The government must provide compensation to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to heavy rains and floods, Congress former Minister C Ramchandra Reddy said on Friday. Speaking to media persons, he said crops in border mandals of Penganga river had been damaged, many houses were under water, and people are suffering badly. District Congress committee working president Naresh Jadhav was also present

Gate II of Kaddam project collapses

Adilabad: In Nirmal district, the inclined wire of Kaddam project’s second gate broke, causing the gate to collapse and thus 10,000 cusecs of water went towards Godavari river. This left the people living in downstream areas worried. After the inflows decreased, the villagers heaved a sigh of relief. Apart from this, gates number 1, 3, 10 and 15 were also closed. The water levels at Kaddem project decreased to the present FRL level at 693.2

Godavari gets aggressive in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: River Godavari was marked 47.8 feet at Bharachalam on Friday. With rains lashing the district and the upper catchment areas, several rivulets were flooded in the district on Friday. Irrigation authorities announced the first warning of 43-feet-level at Bhadrachalam at 11.20 pm on Thursday. The flood water rose at a high speed here. On Thursday, during the 17-hours that it rained, the water level had reached 15 feet here. On Friday, the water levels rose slowly and reached 47.8 feet at around 6 pm, said the irrigation officials. If the water level reaches the 48-feet mark, officials will host second warning, and the final warning will be hosted when the level will rise to 53 feet. The Central Water Commission officials told Express that water flow was slowly receding since Friday night