Home States Telangana

Telangana: Shutdown of illegal shelter homes in force for few months

This trend came to light after a shelter home in Vanasthalipuram - ‘Gracious Paradise’ - was seized by revenue officials on Thursday.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

shelter home

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite illegal shelter homes getting shut periodically for not complying to rules of Juvenile Justice Act, and having cases registered against them, within few months of shutting operations they are seen to be resurfacing again.

This trend came to light after a shelter home in Vanasthalipuram - ‘Gracious Paradise’ - was seized by revenue officials on Thursday.

The same shelter home was shut only six months ago by the District Child Welfare Committee for illegal detention of children and forcing them into beggary, under Section 76 of Juvenile Justice Act. An FIR was also registered with Vanasthalipuram police station on December 14.

However, it managed to re-open again. “Last time we had not seized the property. We only cancelled their licence back then and filed FIR. But they managed to get out on bail and restart operations,” said Devendra Chary, District Child Protection Officer. “It is the failure of the system due to which wrongdoers rarely face the music. Since the main affected are children, who are mostly orphans or underprivileged, there is nobody to demand justice for them,” said Achyuta Rao, child rights activist, who had initially filed a complaint against this particular home in December after which an FIR was lodged.

This is not a lone case. Previously, a shelter home named Aadarana home at LB Nagar was shut down after allegations of sexual abuse came to fore. Even though the shelter home was shut and accused arrested, they got a free hand to start another home in Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, the authorities at District Child welfare are still clueless on whether the three accused person would restart their operations again or not. “We couldn’t file a case on them as previous case was pending. If they try to apply for a licence again, they would not get one,” added Devendra Chary.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gracious Paradise Telangana shelter homes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics