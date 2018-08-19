Advocate files PIL against use of sirens by politicians in Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court seeking direction to the Telangana government to take steps to control, prevent and ban the usage of sirens and hooters by the heads of all government departments as well as politicians and self-proclaimed VIPs in the state particularly in the capital city.

Petitioner Vineet Dhanda, advocate of the city, submitted that the Central government had banned usage of beacons by government officials and politicians with effect from May 1, 2017, and ignoring the same the politicians and VIPs were still using sirens to get green signal at the traffic signals.

State chief secretary, principal secretaries to home and transport, secretary to state pollution control board, director general of police, police commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.