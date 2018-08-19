Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court gives nod for promotions to ARPCs

The court made it clear to the authorities to take the petitioners into consideration along with others with regard to promotions.

Published: 19th August 2018 03:00 AM

Hyderabad High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad High Court has given a green signal for promotions to the posts of head constables and sub-inspectors, including drafting of eligible promotees to the pre-promotional training in TS. In this regard, Court granted liberty to the authorities concerned - the TS state principal secretary, home, DGP, inspector generals, SPs and police commissioners to take up the exercise as per rules.

The court made it clear to the authorities to take the petitioners into consideration along with others with regard to promotions. Justice M Seetharama Murti was passing this order recently in a petition filed by several armed reserve constables seeking direction to the respondent authorities not to undertake promotions to the post of AR SIs and head constables or pre-promotional training without issuing final seniority list.

Senior counsel S Ramachandra Rao, appearing for the petitioners, pointed out that the authorities have prepared the seniority list of ARPCs (armed reserve police constables) by treating petitioners’ initial date of appointment in APSP as the date of appointment in armed reserve. After hearing the case, the judge modified earlier order staying process of promotions.

Comments

