Telangana

NIT-W holds its 16th convocation

Department of Science and Technology (DST) secretary Ashutosh Sharma delivered the 16th convocation lecture at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal on Saturday.

Published: 19th August 2018 02:58 AM

By Express News Service

On the occasion, Sharma said that while past industrial revolutions generated capital largely at the expense of exploiting natural resources, the country needs knowledge driven alternate path of sustainable and inclusive development.

He urged students to work towards setting up start-ups and small and medium scale enterprises that generate employment opportunities by developing innovative designs, technologies, products and manufacturing in the country.  He said the Centre, through its recent NIDHI scheme, and  NITI Aayog, offer an extraordinary mix of opportunities for start-ups.

