NIT-W holds its 16th convocation

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Department of Science and Technology (DST) secretary Ashutosh Sharma delivered the 16th convocation lecture at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal on Saturday.

On the occasion, Sharma said that while past industrial revolutions generated capital largely at the expense of exploiting natural resources, the country needs knowledge driven alternate path of sustainable and inclusive development.

He urged students to work towards setting up start-ups and small and medium scale enterprises that generate employment opportunities by developing innovative designs, technologies, products and manufacturing in the country. He said the Centre, through its recent NIDHI scheme, and NITI Aayog, offer an extraordinary mix of opportunities for start-ups.