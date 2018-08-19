Pregnant woman in Warangal left helpless as ambulance refuses to come

Anil Kumar By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Family members of 22-year-old pregnant woman V Shanti of Geesgonda in Warangal rural district went through tense moments on Saturday, when a 108 service driver refused to pick up their calls.

The driver had told them that there were no technical staff available with him to take care of the woman during the journey to a government maternity hospital at Hanamkonda.

Shanti, who was in labour was left helpless, was taken to hospital in a private vehicle. “The driver clearly said that he could not come and asked us to make alternate arrangements. We could not lose time, so we hired a private ambulance,” said R Subbaiah, Shanti’s father.

Speaking to Express, the 108 services’ staff said that they had been asked not to pick up serious cases and pregnant women from remote places if they did not have a technical team with them.

“My superiors have told me not to pick up such cases as my vehicle’s technical team is on strike, and it would be too risky without them,” said K Raju, a pilot(driver).

The staff stated that most of the pregnancy cases were being handled by 102 and 104 services. Meanwhile, 108 technical staff had made it clear that they would not call of their strike until their demands were met.

“Our demands are genuine. We cannot work for this meagre salary anymore. We know patients are facing a lot hardship but what can we do there is no other way to get our demands fulfilled,” Mohammad Dastagiri, a technician of the 108 service stated.

He said they were getting Rs 16,000 as salary per month, which was not sufficient and that they want the government to pay at least Rs 20,000 per month. “I have been working since 2006 for 12 hours per day, but the government has not recognised my services and is treating me as ‘casual labour’. We want the government to accept our demands,” he added.