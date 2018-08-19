Sircilla powerloom sector blooms with each passing day

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: There has been a world of change in the lives of weavers in Sircilla district. A few years ago, newspapers would frequently feature reports of weavers committing suicide due to the financial crisis. Sircilla had become infamous, and synonymous for its distressed weavers. However, after a seemingly impossible wait, things are starting to look better.

There has been a remarkable change in the incomes of weavers in the district. Take the case of Budarapu Raju, who once earned less than Rs 12,000 per month till last year, and only for eight months. Now he earns as a monthly income of Rs 20,000 throughout the year. Many credit this shift in fortunes to the State government’s decision to order sarees for Bathukamma festival from here.

Many weavers, who had moved out of the district in search of employment opportunities in Surat and Bhiwandi, are now coming back to the district. Besides, the suicide rate has also drastically come down in the district. According to statistics, until 2014 an average of 30 suicides was reported per year. In 2018 no suicides have been reported until today.

Industry and Textile minister K T Rama Rao, who represents Sircilla Assembly constituency, has initiated to transform Sircilla powerloom sector. Handlooms and Textile Director Shailaja Ramaiyer, along with district collector D Krishna Bhasker inspected Batukamma sarees in Sircilla on Saturday.